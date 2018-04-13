Did Medium Tyler Henry Warn Khloe Kardashian Of Tristan’s Cheating? His Eerie 2017 Prediction

Nearly a year before videos surfaced of Tristan Thompson cheating on Khloe Kardshian, Hollywood Medium Tyler Henry told the reality star that he had some trepidations about the relationship. Did he predict this scandal?!

Khloe Kardashian received a reading from Hollywood Medium Tyler Henry in 2017, and her love life with Tristan Thompson was a big topic of discussion during the chat. During the reading, Tyler brought up possible future relationships for Khloe, which led her to ask him, “You keep saying my next boyfriend, or whatever — do you not see anything about my current boyfriend?” Tyler went on to give her a pretty lengthy response to the simple question, and it may have just foreshadowed the trouble that was to come!

“I always tell people I see when a part of our lives are going to reach a peak,” he said. “So whether we’re in something currently or in two years we’re going to reach this point, I generally kind of view what is a good opportunity based on what’s peaking. And for you, I feel like love life is not the area right now that’s reaching its peak. Career is really that area. So one of the challenges that’s coming through is a referral of ultimately being distant, but in a physical sense.” At the time of this reading Khloe was not yet pregnant with Tristan’s child, so at the time she may have just thought her peak with the NBA star wouldn’t hit until some point in the future. However, there was more to Tyler’s reading that should’ve provided a warning.

“I’m seeing a clock and it’s symbolic for basically a schedule, or two people’s schedules that would not be ideal for a cohesive relationship,” he went on. “If we have two individuals who are very driven and doing their own things, the feelng is we want to make sure we have enough time for a relationship, and that can be a challenge if two people are motivated and not necessarily always together physically. I would say for the current situation, so long as we make sure distance doesn’t end up being an issue, we’re fine.”

Well, as we now know, distance did turn out to be an issue — Tristan was on the road during the times he allegedly cheated on Khloe. “I see a lot of travel for this individual,” Tyler told Khloe, regarding Tristan, during the reading. “To an extensive extent where I don’t even know if it would be reasonable for them to do that much. As long as we’re okay with all that travel, I’m not seeing anything I’m immediately concerned about.

Maybe he didn’t need to be immediately concerned when this was filmed at the beginning of 2017, but by a few months later, there probably would’ve been more of a red flag — the video that just surfaced of Tristan kissing and motorboating other women was from a trip to D.C. in October. Yikes!