Tyga Happy Not To Be On Top Of Kardashian ‘Sh*t List’ Anymore: Thanks, Tristan Thompson

Looks like Tyga is enjoying having everyone’s glares directly aimed at Tristan Thompson! Here’s why the rapper is glad the attention of the Kardashians and their fans has shifted away from him.

Tristan Thompson has been making a lot of headlines lately, and not just because he and Khloe Kardashian welcomed a healthy baby girl into the world on April 12. As you’re likely aware, the NBA star has been accused of cheating, and everyone is up in arms about it. But there’s one person who actually doesn’t mind what went down: Tyga. Yes, Kylie Jenner‘s ex is happy the spotlight shifted toward the Cleveland Cavaliers player.

“Tyga feels Tristan almost did him a favor because people aren’t talking about him and Kylie or him and the other family members in a negative light,” a source close to the rapper tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Plus in the grand scheme of things, it makes Tyga look a lot better in the eyes of the Kardashians. It’s almost a breath of fresh air that he isn’t on anyone’s you-know-what (s***) list! Tristan is now an exclusive member for the time being with the Kardashian fam and Tyga couldn’t be happier about that right now!”

Mere days before Khloe gave birth, two videos that allegedly showed Tristan kissing other women emerged online. One was from Oct. 2017 and the other was from this past weekend in New York City. After the news leaked, the Revenge Body star went into labor, and had her daughter in the early hours of April 12. The basketball player was allowed into the delivery room, along with Kris Jenner, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, and Khloe’s best friend Malika Haqq. The baby’s father was spotted leaving the hospital alone the same day. We also heard that the delivery room was just as tense as you’d imagine it would be. “Neither Kim nor Kourtney said much of anything to Tristan. The tension at the hospital and in the delivery room was high,” a source close to the family told HL.

HollywoodLife reached out to Tyga’s representative for comment.