Tyga Has A Plan To Win Kylie Jenner Back At Coachella: He’s ‘Never Stopped Loving’ Her

Tyga is STILL not over his ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why he hopes to run into her at Coachella!

New baby? New boyfriend? That’s not a problem for Tyga, 28. Despite Kylie Jenner’s ability to move on and start a family, Tyga still believes there’s a chance for them to rekindle their relationship. And with Coachella quickly approaching, he’s using the festival to get his ex-love back! “Tyga is well aware that Kylie will be at Coachella, and he’s really hoping to see her. She’s not taking his calls right now, so he has to be sneaky about it. He’s going through their mutual friends to try and make an accidental meet up happen. He’s never stopped loving Kylie, she’s the one that got away, so this is a big deal for him,” a source close to Tyga tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Like they say, the heart wants, what the heart wants. However, we’re not to sure how Kylie’s baby daddy Travis Scott will feel about Tyga’s plan. Ever since Kylie gave birth to her and Travis’ daughter Stormi Webster on Feb. 1, they’ve been as in love as ever! From dates at Nobu, to their recent trip to Miami, it’s clear they’re still going strong. If you recall, Kylie and Travis enjoyed a low-key brunch with friends at Seaspice Miami on March 4. The new parents were photographed showing off major PDA, and we still can’t get over how cute they are.

Nevertheless, we can understand Tyga’s perspective. After all, Kylie is a catch! Just yesterday, Kylie posted a photo of herself taking Stormi for a walk in a sexy Fendi mini dress. No wonder Tyga wants her back!