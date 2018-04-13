Taylor Swift Debuts Acoustic Recording Of ‘Delicate’ & Cover Of Earth, Wind & Fire’s ‘September’

Beautiful! Taylor Swift has dropped two new recordings for Spotify Singles, and you’re going to have all the feels when you hear ‘Delicate’ and her cover of ‘September.’

Taylor Swift, 28, has released a new version of her single “Delicate,” which is sweetly dedicated to her boyfriend Joe Alwyn, 26, and it’s just what we needed to bring us into the weekend. “My @Spotify Singles of “Delicate” and my cover of “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire come out tomorrow!” Taylor wrote on Instagram April 12, giving fans 24 hours’ notice. Stream her exclusive recordings of “Delicate” and a cover of “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire for Spotify Singles below!

We’re loving this version of “Delicate,” which features more guitar and sounds almost country. Seems like Tay isn’t stepping away from her country roots completely! As for “September,” the singer absolutely does the original justice, while putting her own unique spin on it. Fans are freaking out over Tay’s Spotify Singles, and can you blame them? These tracks are flawless. “DELICATE ACOUSTIC! I’M SCREAMING,” one fan wrote. “I never knew how much I needed this until now the cover is fantastic and delicate acoustic is everything,” another tweeted.

It’s no secret that Taylor and Spotify have a tricky past; the singer famously withheld her music from the platform, and spoke out about why she finds it unfair to artists. But Taylor eventually uploaded her discography, and recently released a special vertical video for “Delicate” exclusively on Spotify. It looks like all is forgiven!