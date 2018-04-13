Twitter Needs To Seriously Chill About Taylor Swift’s ‘September’ Cover

Can no one cover a song anymore? Taylor got some unexpected hate on Twitter after her Spotify single of ‘September’ was released on Apr. 13. Here’s why I think everyone needs to relax.

Some trolls on Twitter had a complete meltdown when Taylor Swift, 28, released an acoustic performance of Earth, Wind & Fire‘s “September” on Spotify Singles. The song cover is slow, with a banjo providing some country twang. I think she sounds amazing on the track, but of course, haters trashed her voice and her for “ruining a classic.” Some even made it a racial issue. I honestly think the song is special to Taylor because she started dating her boyfriend in September. It’s that simple. She dropped an Easter egg in the song, changing the lyrics from “do you remember the 21st night of September?” to “do you remember the 28th night of September?” It’s most likely a nod to her anniversary with boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

EVERYONE DOES COVERS. Miley Cyrus famously covered Dolly Parton‘s “Jolene.” And later, a cappella group Pentatonix did a cover of the song with Dolly actually featured. That cover won a Grammy Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance! Justin Bieber sang “Fast Car” by Tracy Chapman. Bruno Mars has covered Tina Turner, “Eye of The Tiger” and Michael Jackson. Harry Styles covered “The Chain” by Fleetwood Mac. Harry and One Direction have a very famous cover of Natalie Imbruglia‘s “Torn” (which is a cover itself, originally recorded by Lis Sørensen). Demi Lovato has covered Aretha Franklin’s “Ain’t No Way.” Ed Sheeran sings a ton of covers — in the past, he has performed songs recorded by 50 Cent, Coldplay, Blackstreet, Justin Bieber, and One Direction, just to name a few. Ellie Goulding sings Elton John‘s “Your Song” to perfection.

And you know all those songs you probably know and love — songs like “I Will Always Love You” by Whitney Houston, “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” by Cyndi Lauper, “Ring of Fire” by Johnny Cash, “Respect” by Aretha Franklin — they are all covers. Bottom line — everyone does covers and everyone is allowed to put their own spin on a song. It still brings attention to the original artist. It’s a tribute and acknowledgment to those who have come before. Listen to Taylor’s cover below:

By doing a cover, Taylor is also able to dip her toe into a different genre. She’s able to honor her country roots while still keeping her latest album, Reputation, cohesive. Also, she’s probably introducing the 1971 classic to a whole new generation. Many of the younger girls in my office had never heard the original, and now they have. I love the original song, and this cover by Taylor does not bother me or offend me. It’s a different song. This also isn’t the first time “September” has been covered — Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick covered the song for the Trolls movie in 2016. Haters gonna hate.