Sarah Hyland’s Reaction To Khloe & Tristan’s Cheating Scandal Is All Of Us: I’m Traumatized– Watch

Sarah Hyland had some very strong words for Tristan Thompson after finding out he allegedly cheated on Khloe Kardashian with multiple women! Check out her emotional message here!

Watch out Tristan Thompson, Sarah Hyland is coming for you! Like the rest of America, Sarah was extremely taken aback by the news that Tristan cheated on his baby mama Khloe Kardashian with multiple women throughout her pregnancy. “I’m taking this whole Khloe Kardashian cheating scandal very personally. I’m traumatized,” Sarah said in a video posted to her Instagram story on April 12. “Khloe, you probably won’t see this, but I support you girl. I just want to take my hand and just…” Sarah continued while clenching her fists. Pretty relatable, right?

At this point, there’s no one of Tristan’s side. And interestingly, Sarah isn’t the only celebrity who’s laid their emotions on the line. As we previously told you, Amber Rose, who’s hasn’t had the best history with the Kardashians, even sent Khloe her condolences. “I know we’ve had our differences in the past, but my heart is broken for you sis smh no one deserves to feel that pain especially during such a sensitive time. God bless you and your baby,” Amber wrote on her Instagram story. For us, the news is still so new, and we can’t imagine the pain Khloe’s in.

However, she successfully gave birth to her baby girl on April 12. Khloe has yet to address Tristan’s infidelity or share any news about her baby, but her sister Kim Kardashian took to Twitter to let fans know she’s doing just fine! “@Khloekardashian I’m so happy for you! Your baby girl is so beautiful! You are so strong, you made that look so easy! I can’t wait for our baby girls to grow up as best friends the way we are! I’m so happy I was able to return the favor of holding your leg while you pushed LOL,” Kim wrote on Twitter. So sweet, right? Nevertheless, we’re wishing Khloe the best during this difficult time!