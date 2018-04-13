Basketball Stars Caught Cheating: Tristan Thompson, Lamar Odom, Nick Young & More

Maybe it’s the fame coupled with weeks on the road, but NBA players have a reputation for cheating on their significant others! Here’s some of the most infamous cases.

Fans everywhere shocked and appalled with video and photos surfaced on Tuesday, April 10, allegedly showing Khloe Kardashian‘s, 33, boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 27, kissing other women and taking them to his hotel over the last 6 months! The humiliation of this was definitely compounded by the fact that the couple were expecting their first child together — which arrived on Thursday, April 12! So, it’s very possible that Khloe was experiencing contractions on Tuesday when the cheating allegations first surfaced! What a horrifying thought. Unfortunately, Tristan is hardly the first NBA player to be facing cheating claims. The truth is it’s a troubling trend among ballers and has been for years.

And the truth is, this isn’t even the first time KoKo has found herself dealing with infidelity rumors circulating around a basketball-player fella. Her ex-husband Lamar Odom‘s alleged extramarital affairs were reportedly a contributing factor in their marriage’s dissolution. We should note that his substance abuse also played a role. Fans will remember that, Lamar was found unconscious in a Nevada brothel in October of 2015, this was after they separated. Doctors who treated him said he had “virtually every drug” in his system, leading to the “ischemic stroke” he suffered.

Like Lamar and Tristan, NBA legends including Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Charles Barkley have all dealt with cheating rumors over the years. Oftentimes, the allegations have led to divorce, like they did between Jordan and his wife Juanita Vanoy. Other times, an illegitimate child is involved. This was the case when Dwayne Wade got Aja Metoyer pregnant during a break from actress Gabrielle Union in 2013.

And let’s not forget the insane way Iggy Azalea and Nick Young‘s relationship imploded when a video, recorded by fellow player D’Angelo Russell, surfaced of the baller admitting to cheating on his then-fiancee with a 19-year-old! Head here to review loads more NBA players who’ve allegedly been caught red handed over the years.