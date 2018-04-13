Kylie Jenner Distracts From Khloe’s Drama With Wild Pic Of Her Super Skinny Post-Baby Waist

Kylie Jenner’s taken to social media once again to flaunt her impressive weight loss since giving birth — and seriously, these latest pics are crazy! Posing in a bra & jeans, the star looks ridiculously fit!

Whether or not Kylie Jenner, 20, was purposely trying to distract Kardashian fans from the current drama going down between Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Tristan Thompson, 27, she certainly succeeded in drawing attention away from her older sis — at least for a minute or two! Taking to Snapchat on April 13, the lip kit mogul shot a video of herself showing off her post-baby abs, and there’s no question the new mom has something to be proud of! Click here to see photos of Kylie Jenner pregnant.

Giving fans a side view of her bare stomach, Kylie can be seen checking herself out in a large mirror while wearing light-wash Levis and a black sports bra. Not only are the reality star’s abs totally visible, but her larger-than-ever booty is also front and center — does it look bigger to anyone else? While some are convinced Kylie’s had work done since giving birth to daughter Stormi Webster in February, there’s no denying she’s put in some time at the gym too — just look at her arm muscle. I mean come on, you can’t fake THAT…right?

“Kylie Jenner’s post baby body is sooooo unrealistic. Must be nice having money,” one Twitter user posted just a few hours after Kylie’s video went up. Another tweeted, “Kylie Jenner flexing her body like if she worked for that shit lmfaoo.” Either way, Kylie definitely looks fantastic and she’s been loving flaunting her new bod online. Just yesterday she shard an Instagram of herself strutting her stuff in a skin-tight Fendi ensemble while pushing Stormi’s stroller.

Meanwhile, Khloe has been avoiding social media despite giving birth to her first child on April 12. Khloe and Tristan welcomed a baby girl, but although this is supposed to be one of the happiest times in KoKo’s life, she’s dealing with heartbreaking allegations that Tristan has been cheating on her for months with multiple women.

Video and photos surfaced on April 10 of the basketball player making out with another woman in NYC, and since then, more videos, images, and women have come forward. We can’t even imagine what Khloe must be going through right now, but, as we previously reported, she’s focusing solely on her newborn daughter.