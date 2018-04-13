Kourtney Kardashian & Kylie Jenner: Double Date With BFs At Coachella After Khloe Gives Birth

Kylie Jenner & Kourtney Kardashian were spotted hitting up Coachella & they weren’t alone! Check out pics of the two sisters with their boyfriends at the festival here!

Kylie Jenner, 20, and Kourtney Kardashian, 38, are putting all the drama surrounding Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Tristan Thompson, 27, aside by going to Coachella together — and they’re bringing their beaus with them. The two sisters were spotted entering the fairgrounds with Younes Bendjima, 24, and Travis Scott, 25. And if you’re attending the festival, don’t expect to look behind you to see the Kar-Jenners screaming on the shoulders of Younes and Travis. The four of them got VIP passes for Weekend 1. While you wish you were with them partying it up, check out the full-size pictures of the foursome hanging out below!

Kourtney was recently seen leaving Cleveland with Kim Kardashian, 37, following the dramatic birth of Khloe’s baby daughter. While Kim wore an over-sized neon green tee and green leggings, Kourtney opted for a white sweat suit and white sneakers for the ride home. Needless to say, we expect slightly more outlandish fashion choices from Kourtney during Coachella, considering the festival’s history of interesting attire.

While Kylie and Travis seem to be flourishing as parent, one of the lip kit’s moguls exes may have some plans for Coachella. “Tyga is well aware that Kylie will be at Coachella, and he’s really hoping to see her,” a source close to Tyga EXCLUSIVELY told HL. “She’s not taking his calls right now, so he has to be sneaky about it. He’s going through their mutual friends to try and make an accidental meet up happen. He’s never stopped loving Kylie.” Time will tell whether or not the two will have an “accidental” meeting.

We’ll keep you posted with any more pics that surface of the Kardashians at Coachella.