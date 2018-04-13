Khloe Kardashian Feels ‘Heartbroken & All Alone’ After Having Baby With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is having a hard time coming to terms with Tristan Thompson’s alleged cheating. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why she feels he chose ‘other women’ over her and their baby!

April 12 was supposed to be the happiest day of Khloe Kardashian’s life. After years of dreaming, the KUWTK star finally welcomed her first child. However, her special day turned out to be quite a nightmare all thanks to her baby daddy Tristan Thompson. Unfortunately, Tristan was caught cheating on Koko with MULTIPLE women throughout her pregnancy. And while she allowed him to be in the room with her when she delivered their baby, she’s still feeling pretty heartbroken. “Khloe feels used and lonely now that her sisters have left town. Even though Kris is still by her side, she feels abandoned by Tristan. She feels like he chose other women over her and their baby. She can’t believe the most special day in her life is happening like this,” a source close to Khloe tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. So sad, right?

Making the situation even more painful, Khloe couldn’t even return home to Los Angeles after the news broke. If you recall, Khloe relocated to Cleveland, where Tristan is based during the basketball season, in hopes of making it easier for him to be there when she gave birth. However, when reports surfaced about his alleged cheating on April 10, she was too far along in her pregnancy to fly back to Calabasas. “Khloe feels like a fool for ever believing Tristan. She can’t fight the overwhelming feeling of being all alone since Tristan is not by her side right now. This is not at all how she dreamed her baby’s birthday was going to be like. It is a major let down, and the day is bittersweet,” our source continued.

We can’t possibly imagine how difficult this is for Khloe. Following their baby’s birth, Tristan was photographed leaving the hospital alone. It is unclear where their relationship stands as of now, but we are wishing Khloe and her baby the best. “She is hurt, angry, heartbroken and can’t wait to hightail it out of Ohio with her baby and never look back,” our insider added.