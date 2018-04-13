Khloe Kardashian Has Custody Of Baby With Tristan Thompson After Cheating Drama: Lawyer Says  

Tristan Thompson may have to fight for custody of his newborn daughter with Khloe Kardashian following his cheating scandal. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why Khloe has sole custody as of now!

Khloe Kardashian‘s dreams have officially come true! The KUWTK star gave birth to her first child in Cleveland on April 12, and we couldn’t be more excited! And while this is usually a celebratory time for new parents, Khloe’s joy has been overshadowed by the infidelity of her baby daddy Tristan Thompson, 27. Unfortunately, Tristan has been caught cheating with multiple women dating all the way back to October. So, being that their relationship isn’t in the best place, many fans are curious to know about Khloe and Tristan’s custody plans. Turns out, Khloe currently has sole custody due to the fact that she and Tristan aren’t married. “If a child is born to unmarried parents, then under Ohio law, the mother has sole custody. It is then up to the father to file with the court to establish paternity, custody/shared-parenting, and/or visitation rights,” Katie Arthurs, Principal Attorney at McCarthy, Lebit, Crystal & Liffman tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

This is especially interesting since multiple outlets have reported that Khloe has already made arrangements to move back home to Los Angeles. For those of you who don’t know, Khloe relocated to Cleveland in hopes of making it easier for Tristan, who’s based there for basketball, to be there. But Khloe’s decision to rush home might make her and Tristan’s potential custody battle a bit tricky. “A court’s jurisdiction depends on what state is the child’s ‘home state.’ If a child is born in Ohio, and continues to reside in Ohio, then the father may petition for custody and visitation rights in Ohio. However, if the child moves to another state, and resides in that state for at least 6-months, then that other state may have jurisdiction over custody,” Katie continued.

However, considering the fact that Khloe allowed Tristan to be in the delivery room when she gave birth, she may be merciful when it comes to their arrangement. But, if she plays hard ball, she may be entitled to child support. “In determining an appropriate amount of child support, when the parties earn in excess of $150,000 collectively, Ohio law directs the court to consider the needs and the standard of living of both the child and the parents. Ohio cases have held that the appropriate standard for the amount of child support is the amount necessary to maintain for the child the standard of living that he or she would have enjoyed had the parents’ relationship continued,” Katie added. Nevertheless, we wish Khloe the best during this difficult time. We know whatever she decides will be in the best interest of her baby girl!