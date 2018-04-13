Justin Bieber Heads To Coachella With Gorgeous Brunette After Selena Split & Baskin Reunion

A pretty brunette woman posted a photo of herself heading to Coachella on a private plane with none other than Justin Bieber. Does he have another new lady in his life after splitting from Selena Gomez!?

Justin Bieber is certainly making sure to keep himself busy in the aftermath of his split from Selena Gomez! This weekend, the 24-year-old is heading to Coachella, according to an Instagram post from Cherissa Kittmer. The gorgeous brunette shared a photo of herself and the Biebs in front of a private plane with the caption, “Comin’ for you coachella.” Cherissa appears to be a world traveler and photographer, but it’s not quite clear what her connection to Justin is. One fan on Twitter said that Justin may know her through his childhood friend, Chaz Somers, who the singer posted a pic with on Instagram earlier this week. Like Justin and Chaz, Cherissa is also from Stratford, Ontario, according to her Facebook page.

Considering Justin posted a pic with Chaz on Instagram earlier this week, it certainly wouldn’t be surprising if he was along for the Coachella trip, too. This getaway comes just hours after the Biebs was photographed reuniting with his post-Selena fling, Baskin Champion. Baskin was pictured at Justin’s house earlier this week, and on April 12, they hit up a SoulCycle class together. The two have been seen hanging out on more than one occasion over the last month, and were likely introduced by Patrick Schwarzenegger, who is dating Baskin’s sister, Abby Champion. Baskin is also expected at Coachella this weekend.

Meanwhile, it’s been more than a month since Justin and Selena ended things again five months after their 2017 reunion. The on-off lovers have not been photographed together since the end of February, but they were both spotted attending the same church service earlier this week..

It’s going to be a star-studded two weekends at Coachella, with stars like Beyonce, The Weeknd, Eminem and more slated to perform, and others like Bella Thorne and Vanessa Hudgens expected to attend. Stay tuned for more!