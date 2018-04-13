Hoda Kotb Shockingly Admits She Still Talks To Matt Lauer After Scandal: It’s A ‘Complex Situation’

Most of the world has turned its back on Matt Lauer, but Hoda Kotb says she still chats with the disgraced ‘Today’ show host. It seems Hoda’s not ready to just throw their 20-year friendship away!

“We keep in touch with [Matt Lauer, 60],” Hoda Kotb, 53, said in her profile as part of The Hollywood Reporter’s “35 Most Powerful People In New York Media List,” per Page Six. Even though Matt has been pretty much banished after the numerous allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct, Hoda still maintains a connection with the disgraced newsman. “I’ve known him since I started working at NBC [in 1998]. When I was sick with breast cancer, he was the first to call. He helps and helped in ways that … you know, he was incredible in that way. There is that Matt and then there’s the Matt that the accusers speak of. And those accusers’ voices matter, and that story matters.”

Technically, it’s the same Matt. The Matt that Hoda knows and talks still with is the same man accused of a wide range of sexually inappropriate behavior. The Matt that called Hoda during her breast cancer is the same mane accused of flashing a coworker his penis and allegedly scolding her when she didn’t immediately engage in sex. Hoda’s confidant is the same man accused of “summoning” a coworker to his private office where he allegedly had sex with her until she passed out. The man that texted Hoda “Congratulations!” when she was announced as his official replacement on the Today show was the man who allegedly cheated on his wife, Annette Roque, 51, for years.

Speaking of which, Matt and his wife have kept a low profile in 2018. Annette ditched her disgraced hubby for a European vacation in February, but since then? It’s all been quiet as everyone waits for what feels like their inevitable divorce. It seems that the two might be preparing to split their fortunes. Matt put his Manhattan apartment – where he first found out he was going to be fired from NBC over the harassment claims – at the start of April 2017, according to Page Six.

It’s going for $7.35 million – what a steal, right? — and this listing comes after Matt put his home in the Hamptons up for sale. Initially, he was asking for $18 million for the 25-acre property, but he chopped the asking price down to $12.75 mil. Whether this is Matt trying to just flips some real estate or liquefy his assets ahead of a divorce proceedings, we’ll have to wait and see.