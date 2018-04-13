Friday the 13th: 13 Huge Stars You Forgot Were In The Classic Horror Films

Jason Voorhees has killed some campers that have gone on to be big in Hollywood. From Kevin Bacon to Corey Feldman, grab your machete and scope out the famous faces from the ‘Friday The 13th’ franchise.

Happy Friday The 13th – now, run! Jason Voorhees is after you, and Camp Crystal Lake’s favorite son has amassed quite an impressive body count since Friday The 13th was released on May 9, 1980. Fun fact to help you win your next HQ Triva challenge: Jason didn’t kill anyone in that first movie – SPOILER ALERT – it was the late Betsy Palmer slicing and dicing in that first film. Yes, it was Mama Voorhees who killed Kevin Bacon by shoving an arrow through the back of his neck and out through his throat. Credit special effects maestro Tom Savini for inventing “6 Degrees Of Separation” by separating Kevin’s trachea from the rest of his respiratory system.

While Mama Voorhees impaled the future Footloose star, it was Jason himself who left Crispin Glover a bloody mess in Friday The 13th: The Final Chapter (which is the most dishonest movie title ever.) One year before he would star as George McFly in Back To The Future, Crispin wound up on the wrong end of a corkscrew. It’s also in that movie where Jason died – for realsie – thanks to the hand of a young Corey Feldman. Corey would go on to star in a bunch of 80s classics – Gremlins, The Goonies, The Lost Boys, License To Drive – but horror fans remember him as Tommy.

A future president appeared in a Friday The 13th movie, as Tony Goldwyn, aka President Grant in Scandal, appeared as Darren in Friday The 13th Part VI: Jason Lives. Yes, Fitz was in a F13 movie. Two sequels later, when Jason Takes Manhattan, future Arrow star Kelly Hu was one of Jason’s victims as he traded Camp Crystal Lake for the Big Apple. Kelly’s fellow The CW star, Danielle Panabaker appeared in the 2009 remake/reboot of the series, Friday The 13th. Actually, that film was CW-tastic, as Supernatural’s own Sam Winchester, Jared Padalecki, faced off against the hockey-masked menace (which, fun fact, he didn’t get until the third movie. He killed Larry Zerner, aka Shelly, and Larry would go on to be a very successful entertainment lawyer in Hollywood.)

Some people consider Freddy Vs. Jason an installment of the Friday The 13th franchise, since it does have Jason Voorhees in it. In that case, fans better keep an eye out for Kelly Rowland, as the Destiny’s Child singer manages to hold her own against not one, but TWO of horror’s greatest monsters. Speaking of film monsters, director David Cronenberg – who made audiences’ skin crawl with movies like The Fly and Videodrome – appeared as an actor in JASON X. He’s not the only one who has made an appearance in the storied franchise, so check out the gallery above.

Yes I remember it well! I'll be back on the set for the first time since 1979 this Friday the 13th of April at the Blairstown Museum!!! Come See Me!pic.twitter.com/5KjFcEoJRK — Ari Lehman (@FIRSTJASON) April 11, 2018

One more fun fact to make your Friday The 13th the best: Ari Lehman, the first actor to ever portray Jason Voorhees on screen, has a band. It’s called – surprise, surprise – FIRST JASON, and he writes songs like “Jason Will Never Die!”, “Machete Is My Friend,” “Mother Has Spoken,” and “When The Clock Strikes 13.” Blast some of FIRST JASON as part of the soundtrack for today.