‘DWTS’ Season 26 Cast Revealed: Tonya Harding & More Athletes

The cast of the first-ever athletes edition of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ was revealed live on ‘GMA’ on April 13. Find out the athletes competing and the pros they’re paired with now!

The new season of Dancing With the Stars is going to be red-hot! The all-athletes cast has been unveiled, and the show is going to feature some of your faves from the Olympics, the football field, and more. Ten athletes total will be teamed up with the show’s professional dancers and compete to win the coveted mirrorball trophy.

Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews are returning as hosts of the special all-athletes edition of the show. This season will be much shorter than the normal 10-week season. Season 26 will be just four weeks long! The new season will premiere April 30 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Check out the full list of athletes competing below!

Tonya Harding is with Sasha Farber

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is with Lindsay Arnold

Josh Norman is with Sharna Burgess

Adam Rippon is with Jenna Johnson

Jennie Finch is with Keo Motsepe

Chris Mazdzer is with Witney Carson

Jamie Anderson is with Artem Chigvintsev

Mirai Nagasu is with Alan Bersten

Johnny Damon is with Emma Slater