15 Wildest Celebrity Coachella Outfits Of All-Time

The festival we’ve all been waiting has finally arrived — it’s Coachella time! The two-weekend event kicks off April 13 and we’re so excited. If it’s one thing we’re obsessed with at Coachella, it’s the celeb outfits! We figure now is a great time to take a look back at some of the craziest ones throughout the years. Lip kit queen Kylie Jenner, 20, is no stranger to Coachella, and her outfits are always on point — especially her hair. Last year she was spotted with a bright yellow bob which we were totally obsessed with. One of our other favorite Kylie looks is from two years ago, though, when she wore long rainbow braids — hair goals tbh!

Who can forget Rihanna‘s sparkly bodysuit!? Last year Riri showed up in a bedazzled sparkling bodysuit which included a full face mask, distressed shorts and a ripped up Gucci tank top over it. Crazy? Nah, it’s just her thing! Speaking of bedazzled… Paris Hilton, 37, looked super boho-chic in a long, flowy dress with tons of bedazzled accents last year! Her outfit made her look like a goddess — we think we might need this dress in our wardrobe!

The Thorne sisters Bella, 20, and Dani, 25, wore matching purple wigs to Coachella back in 2016. It’s no secret that these two definitely could be twins… and we almost couldn’t tell them apart here! Bella rocked a short bob with a black lace crop top and some shorts, while Dani opted for a more angelic look, along with a curly wig and an all white outfit. Kylie also wore a purple bob last year to the music festival. She wore a tight snake skin ensemble to go along with. We wonder how many crazy hairstyles we’ll see this year at Coachella?!

