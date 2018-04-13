Lucy Hale, Debby Ryan, Britney Spears & More Best Dressed Stars Of The Week

It was a week of toned abs, red hot dresses, and sassy sequin gowns. See all the best dressed stars this week — click below for pics!

Britney Spears, 36,wore a sexy silver mini dress by Giannina Azar at the GLAAD Awards on April 12. She showed off her toned abs that she works so hard for in the gym! Karlie Kloss was pretty in pink at a party at the Swarovski Times Square store in New York. She wore an Alex Perry sequin dress, Saint Laurent blazer and Brian Atwood heels. LOVED her look! Kylie Minogue was a golden goddess at the Echo music awards in Berlin, Germany wearing Maria Lucia Hohan. At the same event, Rita Ora wore a green Versace gown and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.

Malin Akerman was red hot at the 14th annual British Academy Games Awards in London on April 12. She rocked a low-cut Greta Constantine gown and carried a Emm Kuo clutch. Debby Ryan looked cool and sexy in a satin suit at the Cover Versions film premiere in Los Angeles on April 9. Lucy Hale, 28, was a goth princess in a black dress at the L.A. premiere of her new horror movie “Truth or Dare.” She dyed her hair pink recently, but only for a day! Martha Hunt wore Ramy Brook’s white Cadence Dress at Bloomingdale’s in New York to celebrate the brand being sold in the iconic store.

Olivia Culpo and Alessandra Ambrosio looked like boho princesses at the Dior party — perfect to kick off Coachella weekend! And finally, my queen Sarah Jessica Parker looked like royalty at the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Giorella Exhibition at the New York Public Library. See all the outfits in the gallery attached!