Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Show Off Matching Robes Ahead Of Her Vegas Residency & It’s Too Cute

Aww! It looks like Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will be relaxing together as much as possible in between her Las Vegas residency shows — see their new robes, here!

Couples that robe together, stay together, right? We hope so, because it looks like Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are going to be getting pretty comfortable in Las Vegas. The “Hollaback Girl” singer arrived at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino with her beau by her side, and they were greeted with matching white bathrobes with their names stitched on them! Gwen, 48, showed off their new robes with a video in her Instagram Story on Friday, April 13, and captioned it: “Vegas”. Right now, Blake, 41, and Gwen are in town for the Academy of Country Music Awards, which will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 15, but Gwen also recently announced that she’ll be headlining her own Las Vegas residency, Gwen Stefani — Just a Girl, which kicks off in June. So Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino is getting a head-start at making her feel like she’s at a home away from home!

“To be able to do a show in Vegas is such an incredible honor. Growing up in Anaheim, California, I could never have imagined one day having my own Vegas residency. I have been so fortunate to tour throughout my career, but to create a show for Vegas is something I’ve never experienced and I can’t wait,” Gwen said in a statement on April 10, when revealing the news of her residency.

So while Gwen’s busy planning her residency, Blake will be performing alongside Toby Keith at the ACM Awards this Sunday. Isn’t that so exciting?! We can’t wait to see him on stage and Gwen cheering him on from the audience.