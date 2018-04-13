Slay! Bhad Bhabie has dropped her own ‘Who Run It’ freestyle, and fans are flipping out over how good it is. LISTEN and see the best reactions here!

Tons of rappers have stepped up to the challenge of doing their own version of G Herbo‘s “Who Run It” freestyle, but this one might just take the cake. Danielle Bregoli, 15, AKA Bhad Bhabie, AKA Cash Me Outside Girl, released her own track today, April 13, and you need to listen ASAP! Check it out above.

Fans are going wild over Bhad Bhabie’s version. “A QUEEN, DONT COME AT ME,” one commented on YouTube. “Damn… she is actually gonna make it into XXL with this one,” another wrote, referring to Bhad Bhabie’s (high) chances of making it onto the 2018 XXL Freshman list.

21 Savage, A$AP Rocky, Lil Yachty, and Cupcakke have all given it a try, and one look through the #whorunitchallenge hashtag proves that thousands of people are trying to go viral with their own versions. Still, 15-year-old Bhad Bhabie holds her own!

Bhad Bhabie previously told HollywoodLife.com exclusively that she’s planning to drop an album in 2018. We’ll be waiting!