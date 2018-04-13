Allison Mack: ‘Smallville’ Actress Reportedly Leader Of Sex Cult After Leader Arrested

Has Allison Mack taken control of the alleged sex cult NXIVM following Keith Raniere’s arrest? According to a new report, she’s trying to ‘hold the group together’.

Former Smallville actress Allison Mack, 35, has reportedly taken the reigns of NXIVM, the branding cult formerly led by Keith Raniere, 57, who was arrested for allegedly keeping sex slaves, according to the Daily Mail. A former spokesman of NXIVM, Frank Parlato, claimed to the Daily Mail, “[Allison] is the one person still doing her best to hold the group together. She is still virulently working while most of the rest have just given up following Raniere’s arrest. Allison is so deluded that she thinks that she can keep things going.” We have reached out to Allison’s rep for comment.

However, on top of reportedly running NXIVM after Raniere was arrested, Allison herself is allegedly in legal trouble. According to the Daily Mail, Allison is allegedly an unindicted co-conspirator in Raniere’s case, and is accused of allegedly recruiting girls to be sex slaves. Parlato went on to say, “I think she will probably be arrested herself within a couple of weeks.” Meanwhile, a new court document obtained by the Daily Mail claims that Raniere allegedly had sex with a 12-year-old dog walker and earlier in his 20s, he allegedly had sex with a 15-year-old. However, the unsettling accusations leveled against Raniere don’t stop there.

US Attorney Richard Donoghue also claims that Raniere allegedly “confined one NXIVM member for 18 months as punishment for falling for another man.” He also claims Rainere encouraged a woman to run headfirst into a tree and drink from a puddle. All in all, Raniere allegedly had “more than 50 DOS slaves under him,” Donoghue claims. We’ll keep you posted on any further developments in these ongoing legal proceedings.