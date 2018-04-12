Zayn Malik Fights For His Woman In ‘Let Me’ Video: Was The Song Written For Gigi Hadid Before Split?

Right after Zayn deleted everything on his Instagram to make room for a new era, he’s dropped an epic music video! WATCH the incredible mini-movie for ‘Let Me’ here.

Zayn Malik, 25, has released his first new music of 2018, and it was worth the wait! The former One Directioner debuted the song and incredible visual for “Let Me” today, April 12, and seriously, he’s never looked hotter! In the video, Zayn sets his eye on a gorgeous woman, who he then finds out will be his reward for completing a dangerous mission for one shady dude. Eventually, Zayn realizes he doesn’t want to win over the girl this way, so he backs out from his duties, and is then forced to take on a group of men in a massive brawl. Just as he’s about to walk away, though, the woman is captured, and he’s threatened with a gun. Luckily, she has some fight in her, too — she manages to escape, and she and Zayn (literally) sail off into the sunset together.

Although Zayn recently broke up with his longtime girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, the lyrics of this song definitely seem like they were written for her pre-split. “Baby let me be your man, so I can love you,” he sings, “And if you let me be your man, then I’ll take care of you, for the rest of my life, for the rest of yours, for the rest of ours.” He also mentions a feeling that will “last forever” in the lyric. Considering he and Gigi just split a few weeks ago, it doesn’t seem likely that Zayn would have these intense feelings for someone so quickly. It has to be about Gigi, right?! Will he think of her every time he sings it?!

Very little was known about the song before it dropped along with the video. Zayn wiped his Instagram account clean a la Taylor Swift, 28, which got fans thinking that he had something up his sleeve. Lo and behold, he uploaded a teaser for the visual, and it was confirmed that a new project would be coming on April 12!

A while back, Zayn teased us by posting mysterious song snippets and even some poems on Instagram.”Fell from clouds/ To please no crowds/ To make one proud/ No need to shout/ That loud/ Ones need to stand out/ Can Cloud one’s doubt/ Arrogance sits beyond/ Confidence,” he wrote on one post. While the “Pillowtalk” singer didn’t give an album or song title or a date, it was clear that Zayn’s been gearing up for his next era! Fans are patiently awaiting the followup to Zayn’s solo debut album Mind of Mine, which was released in 2016, and it sounds like it could be right around the corner now.