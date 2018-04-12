Sofia Jamora: 5 Things About Gorgeous Woman Who Makes Out With Zayn Malik In New Video

Zayn Malik didn’t just get ‘close’ with Sofia Jamora in his ‘Let Me’ music video: he got half-naked while making out with her! As fans obsess over his new vid, get to know everything about his sexy co-star.

1. No surprise – she’s a model. With over 1.7 million Instagram followers and a smoking hot body, it shouldn’t shock ANYONE that the star of Zayn Malik’s “Let Me” music video is a swimwear model. Zayn, 25, spends the music video obsessing over Sofia Jamora, 20, and judging by the pictures she posts online, who can blame him. Her Instagram is packed with her wearing next-to-nothing, with a preference for revealing bikinis. Plus, it turns out, she can act! The video ends with a wild twist, and this clip might have launched her to acting-stardom.

2. She got her big break after being spotted by a designer. “FRANKIES BIKINIS DISCOVERED ME!” she said during an interview with the swimwear line. “I was at a trunk show in Westlake at Kate and Lace, Mimi (co-founder of Frankies Bikinis) came up to me and asked me if I’ve ever modeled before and if I’d like to. From there I shot with Frankies and that opened up a whole bunch of opportunities for me!” She’s also worked with Lolli Valfre on their swimwear line.

3. She once had a wardrobe malfunction on the catwalk. Damn it, bikini! You only had one job. Yes, while Sofia was walking during Frankie’s Bikini fashion show at Miami Swim Week in March 2017, Sofia suffered a horrible fate, per Daily Mail. Sofa got a little too into the music, dancing and shaking her hips so much that her nipple popped out. She didn’t seem too fazed by this, either. You do you, girl.

4. Her diet is to die for. “Everyday, no matter what, starts out with some iced coffee and a croissant or hashbrowns. if I’m working I’m bumping some music on my drive, and if I’m not working you can catch me at the beach, by the pool, or hitting the gym,” she said. “My go-to’s on healthy food is the green juices with ginger from Erewhon, avocado on wheat toast, raw almonds, and baked salmon.

But what about cheat day? “My favorite indulgences can go on forever, but to get an idea I love all types of fries, sushi, burritos, fried rice, guacamole, pizza, burgers, elote (street corn), club sandwiches, tuna w/avocado and grilled chicken, Kung pao chicken, orange chicken, fried chicken, and finally some mashed potatoes, baked potatoes, breakfast potatoes.”

5. She’s not a Swfity. Well, that might not be too accurate, but when asked “Taylor Swift or Kanye West,” she picked “YEEZY.” She also said she was a fan of Drake, Kaytranada and Flume. You can certainly bet she’ll be blasting Zayn’s new track(s?) on repeat during this summer.