Wendy Williams Doesn’t Feel Bad For Khloe Kardashian After Tristan Cheats: I Feel For The Baby

Wendy Williams finally addresses the Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson cheating scandal! And, she’s got zero sympathy for the reality star who got herself ‘in a mess’ from day 1!

Don’t you worry, our girl Wendy Williams, 53, gave her hot take on Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Tristan Thompson‘s cheating scandal that’s rocked the celebrity and sports world this week! After Thompson, 27, was caught cheating with multiple women, the talk show host only feels for one person involved, and that’s Khloe and Tristan’s unborn baby. “I felt bad for Khloe at first until I realized, wait a minute now, wasn’t Tristan expecting a baby with his [now ex] girlfriend, Jordy [Jordan] Craig when [Khloe began dating him]?” Wendy said. “The only person I feel bad for is the baby. I don’t feel bad for Khloe.”

Wendy went on to explain just why she has zero sympathy for the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star who is nine months pregnant. “Khloe, you knew when you pulled up on him he had a girlfriend named Jordy Craig, and Jordy was 5 months pregnant [at the time],” She later added that Thompson has got a lot of stuff to figure out after this. “Khloe you jumped in some mess you didn’t need to be involved in to begin with,” Wendy said.

The outspoken talk show host later left fans with one last message, or relationship lesson. Based off Khloe’s situation, Wendy warned her studio audience not to follow in the reality star’s footsteps when it comes to finding love. “By the way, just a little note to women out there,” Wendy said, “When you’re dating, and you know a guy is expecting a baby with a woman, but he’s cute and he tells you, ‘That’s been over, we’re not together. She’s just going to have the baby.’ Here’s the thing, it might be over. But, the fact is, only people who have babies know, when a baby enters the world everybody goes to mush. You don’t know if he’s going to get back with her, you don’t know if he’s a good father.”

As for Thompson’s ex, Jordan Craig. The lifestyle blogger dated Thompson before he became romantically involved with Khloe in September 2016, despite claims that he cheated on Craig with Khloe. As Wendy stated, it is true that Craig was still pregnant with Thompson’s first child [Prince Oliver, now 15-months-old] when Thompson began dating Khloe. Craig later welcomed Prince in December 2016.

News about Thompson’s alleged infidelity broke on Tuesday, April 10. The Cleveland Cavaliers star was photographed and videotaped getting close to a woman, now identified as Lani Blair, on Saturday, April 7 in a New York City club. Thompson was later photographed entering his NYC hotel with Blair, leaving and then returning, hours later around 5 AM in a black SUV. The pair reportedly spent a total of 48 hours together.

After that, a separate video surfaced, which shows Thompson kissing one woman and motor-boating the breasts of another woman inside a Washington D.C. hookah lounge back in October 2017, while he was still dating Khloe.

Both Khloe and Thompson have yet to directly address the cheating allegations. Khloe is currently in Cleveland at the home she and Tristan share, awaiting their daughter’s birth. Reports have claimed Khloe is in early labor, and is devastated over the cheating scandal. Kris Jenner, 62, is reportedly by her side in Cleveland until her sisters fly out April 12 and 13th.