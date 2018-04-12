Tristan Thompson: Did He Get Close To ANOTHER Woman While Khloe K Was Pregnant? New Details

Uh-oh! Some new photos have surfaced that seem to indicate Tristan Thompson had yet another woman in his life while Khloe Kardashian was expecting their child! Take a look!

The turbulent scandals surrounding Tristan Thompson, 27, on the very day he became a father are showing no signs of slowing down! Now, new photos are surfacing that show the Cleveland Cavaliers player photographed close by yet another woman in this growing drama. The photos arrive via The Daily Mail, which is also claiming the woman’s name is Tania. In the images, Tristan and this woman are both exiting The Four Seasons in New York City on March 24. Later that same day, both were photographed exiting the nightclub Pergola at separate times but allegedly getting in the same car. Yikes.

According to the outlet, Tania was first spotted with Tristan in November. Then, in February she traveled from NYC to Boston where she apparently caught Cleveland game against the Celtics. She shared a photo from the crowd. She is a high-end retail associate in the fashion industry, according to DM. They claim she used to work at Gucci but is now an employee at Dior. It has to be noted that in many ways she and the mother of his child, Khloe Kardashian, share several physical similarities. Both are blonde and each definitely has a prominent booty.

If Tristan has some type of relationship with this woman, she would be the 5th to surface since cheating allegations first started flying. He was allegedly photographed with 3 women in October as well as with a strip club employee named Lani Blair earlier this month. They were allegedly spotted entering and exiting his hotel together on April 7 after getting photographed looking intimate together at the club. Is Tania the end of the woman Tristan has allegedly gotten close with or are we just getting started?