Tommy Hilfiger Announces Capsule Collection With Formula One Driver Lewis Hamilton — See First Pics

Tommy Hilfiger has teamed up with four-time Formula One World Champion Lewis Hamilton for a new menswear collection. Get the details on the exciting collab below!

Lewis Hamilton is a British Formula One race car driver and four-time World Champion, and now, he is the global brand ambassador for Tommy Hilfiger men’s line. At a launch party in Shanghai on April 11, the revealed the collection logo for the first time to media and fans! The TommyXLewis collection will hit stores and online in the Fall of 2018. “Lewis is bold in everything he does, from racing and extreme sports, to fashion,” Tommy Hilfiger said in a statement to HollywoodLife.com. “This collaborative collection is something totally fresh for us in men’s, and at the same time, it really celebrates the TOMMY HILFIGER DNA. This result can only come from partners who share our values and drive. We were really proud to unveil the exclusive logo and the design inspiration with our fans in China last night, and look forward to sharing the collection with everyone around the world this Fall.”

Lewis also spoke about his excitement, “As my love of fashion has grown so has my desire to design a collection. It is an honor to partner with Tommy Hilfiger to make this dream come true. I cannot wait to show fans around the world how Tommy and I have channeled our creativity into this first TommyXLewis collaborative collection.”

Tommy’s past partnerships included four capsule collections with model Gigi Hadid, as well as lines with tennis star Rafael Nadal, and musicians The Chainsmokers. Congratulations to both Lewis and Tommy!