Tiffany Thornton Pregnant: Disney Alum Expecting Baby After Tragic Miscarriage & 1st Husband’s Death

After a difficult few years, Tiffany Thornton’s blessed to be pregnant with baby #3! The news is especially exciting considering she suffered a miscarriage less than 4 months ago.

Tiffany Thornton, 32, is preparing to become a three-time mom! The former Disney Channel star announced the exciting news on April 11 that she’s expecting her first child with husband, youth pastor Josiah Capaci, and we could not be happier for her and her growing family. The little one is expected to arrive in November 2018, just one month after she and Josiah will celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary. Tiffany is already the proud mom of two sons: Kenneth James, 5, and Bentley Cash, 4, whom she had with late husband Chris Carney.

Tiffany took to Instagram to reveal she’s expecting again, and her announcement pic featured her two adorable sons! In the pic, Kenneth and Bentley can be seen holding up a sign that reads, “New best friend coming Nov. 2018,” on top of a patterned DockATot baby lounger. The brothers are beaming ear-to-ear and look totally pumped to welcome a new brother or sister this fall. ” ‘For this child I have prayed, and the Lord has granted the desires of my heart.’ 1 Samuel 1:27,” Tiffany captioned the image.

Only a few months ago though, Tiffany experienced a painful miscarriage, which she shared with the world literally hours after it happened in December 2017. “Today I am going to be incredibly transparent as I ask for prayers. In the early hours of this morning I miscarried a 5 week pregnancy,” she wrote via Instagram on Dec. 23. “I was always the person that thought this wouldn’t happen to me. Until it did. I’m still in a bit of shock about it but there is one thing I know: God has His hand of protection over me and my husband and children AT ALL TIMES.”

Tiffany’s latest pregnancy comes over two years since her first husband Chris died in a tragic car crash in Arkansas in December 2015. He was only 35. She decided to remarry two years later, which she actually faced criticism for from fans. “There is no timeline for grief or for when God moves in your life in undeniable ways,” she said after her wedding, adding that Capaci “came along EXACTLY when God knew I needed him.”

Congrats again, you two!