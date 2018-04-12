T.I. & Tiny: Why They Don’t ‘See Eye To Eye’ On Tristan Thompson Cheating On Khloe Kardashian

While Tiny’s talking about how much she feels for Khloe Kardashian, T.I.’s keeping quiet. He has nothing to say about Tristan Thompson cheating — and here’s why!

Yes, T.I. just went through his own cheating scandal, but he’s not pretending that he relates to what Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are going through right now. In fact, he’s just staying out of it completely, even though on-again wife, Tiny, has plenty to say about the heartbreaking scandal. “Tip’s got nothing to say on this. He’s not a judgmental person and he doesn’t stick his nose in other people’s business,” a friend of Tiny’s told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He thinks everyone else should mind their business and keep out of Khloe’s affairs.”

HollywoodLife has reached out to T.I.’s rep for comment on this story. There’s a few reasons why T.I.’s keeping his lips sealed right now. For one, “he has way too much on his mind” to bother paying attention to the situation, Tiny’s friend said. “Things are popping for him right now. He’s about to launch a whole new show, so that’s what he’s thinking about. He wants to talk big picture, about changing the world — not about someone’s private life.”

Maybe the biggest reason…he and Tiny do not talk about infidelity after what happened between them. “Tip and Tiny don’t necessarily see eye to eye on this but it’s a non issue because Tip won’t discuss this kind of thing. It’s off limits,” her friend told us. Even though she doesn’t personally know Khloe, she knows better than anyone what she’s going through. Khloe just found out that Tristan allegedly cheated on her with multiple women during their relationship, as recently as just as few days ago. Khloe, as we all know, is just days away from giving birth to Travis’ baby and is absolutely devastated by this. Hopefully, Tiny’s kind thoughts will give her some solace.