Taylor Swift Returns To Country Music With Surprise Sugarland Duet On Their Next Album

Will Taylor Swift be featured on Sugarland’s upcoming album? Find out why fans think she’s returning to country music!

Update: Sugarland‘s collaboration with Taylor Swift, 28, on their upcoming album Bigger has since been confirmed! Both she and the song’s co-writer Pat Monahan will be featured on their track “Babe” after all.

Is Taylor Swift set to make a triumphant return to country music? Well, alleged screenshots of Sugarland’s forthcoming album Bigger show a track called “Babe” that features none other than Taylor. And if these screengrabs are real and not photoshopped, the name of this song included on Bigger would make sense. Fans were quick to point out that Taylor co-wrote a song called “Babe” with Train frontman Pat Monahan that was supposed to be on her album Red, but it ultimately didn’t make the cut. Could this song have finally made its way onto an album? Well, before you go celebrating the re-countrified version of Taylor, there are some signs that point to “Babe” not actually being on Bigger.

After a preliminary search on iTunes, Bigger‘s pre-sale (pictured in a tweet below) doesn’t show up — in fact, there’s no evidence of any track list whatsoever. One Twitter user wrote, “Okay I can’t find this ‘bigger’ album for preorder on itunes is everything in my feed photoshopped dont f*ck with me about songs related to Red SOMEONE TELL ME WHAT IS GOING ON I AM HAVING AN ANXIETY ATTACK.” Time will tell whether nor not “Babe” will be on the album, which drops of Jun. 8.

We reported earlier how Taylor shared new photos of her preparing for her big Reputation tour. In the first pic, Taylor poses alongside all of the dancers who will be joining her on the road. “Say hi to the reputation Stadium Tour dancers!!” she wrote. “Been spending my days rehearsing with these overwhelmingly talented people.” On top of that, she also posted a picture of her covered in sweat during a break from practicing all her choreography.

Taylor will be featured in a song titled “Babe” with @Sugarlandmusic for their new album, “Bigger”! pic.twitter.com/fGeEbCYy2e — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdatesNY) April 12, 2018

THIS NEW SONG “BABE” WITH SUGARLAND IS A RED ALBUM REJECT THIS IS NOT A DRILL IT WAS ORIGINALLY WRITTEN WITH TRAIN MEMBER PAT FOR “RED” pic.twitter.com/e755RFTOIR — ben | 6 'til dua (@styIeswift) April 12, 2018

We’ll keep you posted if their collaboration turns out to be a reality.