James McAvoy and Alicia Vikander star in the romantic drama ‘Submergence,’ and HollywoodLife is EXCLUSIVELY debuting a clip from the movie, featuring their characters getting to know each other. Watch now.

Submergence, directed by Wim Wenders, tells the love story of Danielle Flinders (Alicia Vikander) and James More (James McAvoy). In our EXCLUSIVE clip, Danielle and James start to get to know each other. James walks into Danielle’s room to find her blasting classical music. He knows she’s a professor, and she tells him to guess her profession. He goes through a number of wrong guesses before she reveals what she does.

“I apply mathematics to the study of life in the ocean,” she says. He thinks that means she’s an oceanographer, but she quickly tells him, “There’s no such discipline as oceanography.” She’s actually a bio-mathematician. She notes that it’s a little rude that he’s just sitting there watching her. He invites her to come eat with him. There’s definitely some flirtation going on between them that they’re trying to fight. But we know that this is just the beginning of their epic love story.

Fate brings these two together. Danielle and James meet at a small hotel in Normandy before they embark on dangerous missions. James works for the British Secret Service, while Danny is working on a deep sea diving project. Despite knowing that they’ll have to be apart, they fall in love. James is later taken hostage by Jihadist fighters and has no way of contacting Danny. Meanwhile, Danny has to go down to the bottom of the ocean in her submersible, not even knowing if James is still alive. Will they make it back to each other? Submergence will be available On Demand, on iTunes, and in theaters on April 13.