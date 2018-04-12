Spencer Ludwig Debuts Epic Video For ‘Just Wanna Dance:’ ‘It’s A New Chapter For Me’

Spencer Ludwig is fresh off a tour with Betty Who, and just released the dance floor jam ‘Just Wanna Dance.’ We caught up ahead of Coachella, where he’ll be guest-trumpeting for Magic Giants’ set!

Spencer Ludwig is a force, period. Through every stage of his career — touring with massive bands like Capital Cities as a trumpet player, signing with a major label, and now continuing to rise as an independent artist — he fights for and maintains his creative freedom. It’s what makes him one of the most unique pop artists working at the moment, though the trumpet playing does help.

Spencer’s new single “Just Wanna Dance” is an anthemic bop at first listen, but lyrically, it speaks to the darker side of the social media age. “This song came out of a very emotional day,” Spencer says. “I was feeling super overwhelmed by the pressures of social media, and the reality that in order to fit into the industry, and into the world in general, you have to be a part of social media.”

Those overwhelming days came in waves for Spencer, taking him out of the present and making him feel disconnected. “It’s ironic because it’s a tool that’s used to make us feel more connected,” Spencer says. “I felt I was missing out on the important stuff. I was narcissistically checking up on my own content.” Yep, been there. “As I was thinking about what I wanted to do that day in the session, that feeling was very present,” he continues. “It’s important to write about a real feeling that you have. It flows out better and songs can write themselves when you’re talking about the truth.”

The song that arose from that day is Spencer’s most honest yet. “My songs were catchy, but I wanted to bring more depth to my music,” he says. “It’s a new chapter for me, because instead of writing from a reactionary perspective and focusing on rhymes and stuff, I’m now doing more storytelling.” Still, you’ll notice that the chorus has Spencer’s signature let-the-good-times-roll energy. “The song was feeling negative and I decided I needed a moment of happiness,” he laughs. “It needed that fun moment, or it was going to be a hater song.”

Today also marks the release of the video for “Just Wanna Dance.” The visual is simple, but effective. “There was no budget, but we did a DIY video while I was on tour,” Spencer says. “We shot footage of me playing the song live, and cut that with screen recordings of social media postings that I was doing while on tour.”

Speaking of tour — Spencer speaks passionately about his recent dates with Betty Who, crediting her as having one of the nicest crews and most welcoming crowds. “She’s such a sweet and talented person and a joy to watch,” he says. “Her fans were down to party and my music is party music, so that made it easy. Everybody was ready to dance, sing and have a good time. They were trying to learn the lyrics and everyone was singing by the second chorus.” Spencer lists Betty Who as an artist he’d love to collaborate with, along with VÉRITÉ.

It was also Spencer’s first tour as an independent solo artist, and he stayed with friends — and parents of friends — to keep things lowkey. “Good thing I pack light,” he chuckles. “I’m giving everything and I want to see this project succeed. That’s why I liked staying with friends, just accepting reality, that this is the grind.” Spencer also likes to pop up in the Union Square subway station when he’s in New York to put on free shows for passers-by, using a little speaker and mic stand and iPod to play the backing track. These performances served as a type of rehearsal for the Betty Who tour, helping him feel more confident once he was on stage without a band.

When the Brooklynite is not on tour, he’s busy writing, recording and performing around the city. But he makes time for Suki and Willow, the two adopted cats that he shares with his girlfriend. “They’re characters,” he says fondly. “I’ve committed to a really chaotic lifestyle that requires me to travel constantly, so I felt like my girlfriend needs a sign that I care for her, and a friend that will be there when I’m not.” Spencer surprised her with a cat before he went on tour with Bebe Rexha, and they eventually adopted the second one. “We have an interesting relationship,” he says, referring to the cats. “I can’t figure them out sometimes. They’re wild. I love them so much.”

At the end of the day, the trumpet comes first, but there’s no reason why Spencer can’t do it all. “I’m a trumpet player who is figuring out a way to survive in the music industry by writing pop music that will allow me to own and maintain my creative freedom,” he says.

As for what’s next? Spencer has a song coming featuring the Mexican rapper MC Davo, and live performances at Pridefest Milwaukee and Bonnaroo Festival. Keep up with him here, and read our previous interview with him here.