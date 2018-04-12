The drama (and the heat) in Charleston is at an all-time high. Kathryn meets Thomas’ new GF Ashley for the first time in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘Southern Charm,’ and her reaction is priceless!

Shep’s birthday party just keeps getting crazier! In this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the April 12 episode, Kathryn comes face-to-face with Thomas’ new girlfriend, Ashley. They are both cordial to each other, but the meeting is definitely a little awkward, especially with Thomas just standing there. “Oh, my god I’ve heard so much about you,” Kathryn says sarcastically in a confessional after meeting Ashley for the first time. “Really, b***h? Cause I have heard zip about you. Nice to meet you.”

Ashley reveals she’s moved to Charleston to be closer to Thomas. Kathryn’s reaction to all of this news is absolutely priceless. JD says to Cameran that nothing’s been thrown yet between Kathryn, Thomas, and Ashley. That’s a plus, given how Thomas and Kathryn’s conversations usually go down. “As the mother of his children, I have nothing but respect for you,” Ashley says to Kathryn.

This is where the tide turns. When Ashley notes that Kathryn and Thomas’ kids, Kensie and Saint, are “obviously very beautiful,” Kathryn realizes that Ashley’s met her kids. “I’m just like a little caught off guard because you didn’t tell me that you had a girlfriend,” Kathryn says to Thomas. Thomas claims that he told her, and then just shrugs it off.

“I know we’ll be seeing more of each other,” Ashley continues. Kathryn looks like she’d rather do anything but that. They end things cordially with a hug. When Kathryn walks away, looking more than a little peeved, Ashley jokes that she’s “still standing.” This whole situation is far from over, as we’ve seen in the trailer. Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.