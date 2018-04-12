‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Recap: Snooki & JWoww Lash Out During Blowout Fight

Snooki and JWoww’s friendship is put to the test on the April 12 episode of ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation.’ But what started their massive war of words? Here’s a full recap!

This week’s episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation picks up where last week’s left off: Snooki is freaking out and crying after losing her wedding ring, and the rest of the housemates are outside looking for it. Even after Deena finds the ring, though, Snooki is still feeling guilty about leaving her husband and kids to go on this trip, and contemplates going home. However, after a pep talk from Ronnie, she decides to sleep on it and not make any rash decisions. When she FaceTimes the kids the next day, she’s given reassurance that they’re fine without her, and sticks with her choice to stay.

Meanwhile, Mike “The Situation” and JWoww have an intense conversation, during which she reveals that she suffered a miscarriage right before leaving for the Jersey Shore trip to Italy in 2011. It was a difficult time period in her life, and she admits to being heavily medicated on the trip. Mike also opens up about his tough times during Italy — he was going through a period of withdrawal from drugs and alcohol, which is why he acted so crazy on that vacation (yes, that was when he rammed his head into a cement wall).

It’s not all drama, though. When Ronnie clogs a toilet in the house, the housemates hold a friendly competition between Snooki and Deena: Whoever is slower to make it up the wall rock climbing has to clean the bathroom. Deena is victorious, but Snooks is a good sport and attempts to fulfill her very disgusting punishment. She’s unsuccessful, but she did give it a damn impressive try!

The fun continues when the roommates head out for Sunday Funday, but there’s some awkwardness between Snooki and Vinny, considering they used to hookup, and their past is a source of tension in her marriage (remember, Snooki once cheated on Jionni with Vin). As for Ronnie, he can’t seem to stop talking about Sammi and what happened in the past — he even gets “who wrote the note?” (a reference to the infamous season two fight between Sammi, Snooki and JWoww) spray-painted on his chest. Everyone is pretty irritated by it…especially since Ronnie is about to have a baby with someone else.

Could Nicole and Vinny's past ruin any chance of them ever becoming best friends again? 😰 Tune in to @mtv for an all new episode of #JSFamilyVacation TOMORROW at 8/7c to find out! 😩 pic.twitter.com/xNveyp0QTk — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) April 12, 2018

As the day goes on, Vinny grows more and more frustrated with Snooki, who ignores him as much as possible, even refusing to simply sit or stand next to him. Vinny gets a bit touchy-feely with Snooki on more than one occasion, and she makes it clear that she finds it inappropriate and disrespectful to her marriage. Then, he asks her what her “rules” and “boundaries” are for their friendship, which angers her even more.

JWoww tries to talk some sense into Snooki and explain to her that all she has to do is simply let Vinny know she would simply appreciate it if he didn’t go near her when they’re out together. Snooki is NOT happy that JWoww is taking Vinny’s side, and goes OFF on her best friend. The ladies get into a major screaming match, which is very rare for them, and the episode ends with them storming away from one another. We’ll have to wait until next week to see if they’re able to make up….