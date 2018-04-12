Selena Gomez Planning Fun Coachella Weekend: Does She Fear A Run-In With The Weeknd?

Selena Gomez has been invited to make a guest appearance on stage at Coachella, but she’s pretty apprehensive about attending! We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why she’s scared to run into her ex The Weeknd!

Get ready hipsters, Coachella is officially upon us! And while this is usually the most wonderful time of the year for most celebrities, not everyone is excited. Word has it, Selena Gomez, 25, is still on the fence about attending. “Selena was invited by Kygo to join him on stage for a guest appearance, to do their song (“It Ain’t Me”) together live. So if she goes, it will be to support her friend Kygo. Her girlfriends are encouraging Selena to go and not to worry about a seeing Abel [The Weeknd], Justin [Bieber] or anyone else that might be there. Selena is torn because a part of her does just want to go have fun with her girlfriends and live her life. But, there are a lot of elements that stress her out about the whole thing, and she can’t just ignore that,” a source close to Selena tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

We can totally understand Selena’s apprehension. After all, things between her and The Weeknd are pretty tense following the release of his EP My Dear Melancholy. If you recall, The Weeknd made several references to Sel in his song “Call Out My Name.” With lyrics like “Guess I was just another pit stop/’Till you made up your mind/You just wasted my time,” it’s clear The Weeknd is still upset over how quickly Selena and Justin got back together following their split. So, you can understand why she wouldn’t want to run into The Weeknd at Coachella. Plus, Justin and Selena are going through their own drama. What was supposed to a break, turned into what we believe a breakup after JB was spotted with model Baskin Champion on multiple occasions. So crazy, right?

“She’s leaning towards skipping it [Coachella] this year and spending time with her family,” our source added. Aw! While we don’t think Sel should skip out on the festival because of her ex-boyfriends, we support her decision regardless! We can’t imagine how difficult this is for her, however we’d love to see her hit the stage.