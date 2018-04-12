Ryan Shazier Stands At Penguins Game & Leads Fans In Chant 4 Mos. After Nearly Being Paralyzed

Ryan Shazier got the crowd fired up at the Pittsburgh Penguins playoff opener on April 11! The Steelers linebacker, who suffered a serious back injury this past season, stood up and led emotional fans in a chant!

Ryan Shazier, 25, is making incredible strides in his recovery! The NFL star attended the Pittsburgh Penguins playoff opener against the in-state rival Philadelphia Flyers on April 11, where he proudly stood up to lead the crowd in a “Lets go Pens” chant. With a huge smile on his face, Shazier held a microphone to get fans riled up ahead of Game 1 of Round 1, yelling, “It’s a hockey night in Pittsburgh!” He enjoyed a night of hockey with his fiancée, Michelle Rodriguez and his son, Ryan. Watch the sweet moment below!

The Steelers’ Pro Bowl linebacker has come a long way since he suffered a serious back injury this past season in a game against the division-rival Cincinnati Bengals. The injury required spinal stabilization surgery, and Shazier later regained movement in his lower extremities. However, the injury was so severe that Shazier is unable to play in 2018. The Steelers have ensured fans that Shazier will be just as big of a part of the team as he was when he was on the field until his recovery process if over. He’s attended practices in his wheelchair and working with the coaching staff to assist with the team. Shazier has even been documenting his road to recovery on Instagram, showing different workout videos.

Shazier suffered the brutal spinal injury back in December 2017, after a collision with Bengals receiver, Josh Malone, 21. Shazier was immediately carted off the field and taken to a nearby hospital.

In February 2018, Shazier detailed his new daily routine after his injury. “Pretty much every day I go to South Side Hospital,” he told KDKA-TV. “We just work on rehab. Just work on different things to try to work on my balance and things like that.”