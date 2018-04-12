RJ Word’s Catchy New Song ‘What You Need’ Reminds Us To Live In The Moment

Friday came early! We’ve got your exclusive first listen of RJ Word’s new song ‘What You Need,’ and the jam will get you dancing in no time.

RJ Word‘s “What You Need” is a total bop, and HollywoodLife.com is exclusively premiering the song before it goes wide tomorrow, April 12. “It’s about not needing a lot of material things to have a good time, and even if you do have them, that’s not what’s important,” RJ tells us of the track. He also promises that more new songs and videos are on the way, including the one for “What You Need,” which is due April 20. Listen below, and check out the rest of our Q&A with RJ!

What sort of material can fans expect from you this year?

I have a nice collection of songs I’m working on that I’m going to release as singles throughout this year.

Who do you want to collaborate with?

If it could be anyone, my top picks would be Quincy Jones, Bruno Mars, Max Martin and Kanye West.

Who would you want to tour with?

If I could pick anyone ever, I would have to say Michael Jackson, but unfortunately that’s not a possibility now. Otherwise, whoever has fans in the same places as me, and places where I don’t have any fans yet.

What’s something you’ve been passionate lately outside of your work?

The freshest fashion, net neutrality and preventing our world from being polluted and misused. No one wants to try and live on a sad, lifeless rock.

Is there anything else in the pipeline?

New songs and videos on the way! Keep an eye out.