Did Prince William Accidentally Reveal Royal Baby #3’s Sex? Find Out Why Fans Think It’s A Boy

Oops! Looks like Prince William may have let the cat out of the bag. The royal seemed to subtly drop he & Kate Middleton are expecting a boy — and what he said is pretty convincing evidence!

Hmm, could Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, be welcoming a brother? It seems Kate Middleton, 36, COULD be pregnant with a baby boy after Prince William, 35, accidentally let something telling slip while attending a sporting event in England. While watching his favorite soccer team, Aston Villa, take on Cardiff City on April 10, William watched Aston Villa player Jack Grealish score a game-winning goal. After the amazing play, William reportedly turned to the friend he was with, former Villa forward John Carew, and jokingly made a reference to his unborn baby’s name, according to The Mirror.

“I’m going to insist the baby is called Jack,” the media outlet claims he said, while pausing and adding, “Or Jackie.” So what does this mean? Was William merely joking around and made a passing comment with absolutely no relevancy, and then quickly added “…or Jackie” when he realized everyone would freak out assuming he’s having a boy? Or is the new royal addition actually a boy and now we all know it? Obviously we can’t be sure until Kate gives birth and the palace officially announces the gender soon after, but fans are already declaring the unborn child must be a little prince!

Let’s keep in mind though that if William and Kate are following their own tradition, they themselves do not even know what they’re having — as they chose NOT to find out for George and Charlotte. So it’s entirely possible William has no idea if the baby is a boy after all, and he was just speaking out of sheer sports joy.

While Kate’s due date has not been revealed, the palace has shared she is due in April, with certain reports claiming her exact due date is the 23rd. Either way, it’s clear the royals are already on baby watch, as on April 9, “no parking” signs went up outside of the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital in London, which is where Kate is giving birth.