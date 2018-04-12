Nicki Minaj Admits She Loved Drake & Meek Mill At The Same Time: ‘I felt Imprisoned’

Nicki Minaj gets candid about how Drake and Meek Mill’s feud was the ‘hardest part’ of her career. She says she felt ‘imprisoned’ because she loved them both. ‘I couldn’t speak out.’ — But now, she is!

It’s Nicki Minaj, 35, like you’ve never heard her before. The rapper, who dropped two new tracks on April 1 while visiting Beats 1, also got candid about the feud between Meek Mill, 30, and Drake, 31, while she was in a relationship with Meek. She explained the rift as taking a major toll on her because she loved them both. — Nicki loved Drake as a brother because of their friendship and bond through music; She loved Meek because the rapper, who is currently in prison for probation violation, was herb boyfriend.

“It was one of the hardest parts of my career to date,” she told Zane Lowe of being in the middle of Drake and Meek’s beef. The two rappers were at odds because of comments stemming from as far back as 2015, when Meek said Drake didn’t write his own raps. The two carried out the rift through their music with numerous diss tracks and other cryptic in-concert comments about one another.

Nicki continued: “I did love both of them. I couldn’t erase the love I had for my team, but I also couldn’t speak out,” she said, explaining, “I felt imprisoned in that moment.” She recalled later speaking with Drake about his beef with Meek, where Drake said he was only worried about his relationship with Nicki. She said Drake told her, “I wasn’t worried about anything other than, ‘What if Nicki takes a shot at me, then what? What if Nicki spits bars at me, then what?”

She went on: “Throughout the whole beef he said that was what he was only worried about. It was difficult to stay out of it. I wish it never happened. Even prior to it happening I tried to stop it. I told [Meek], ‘Stop it, don’t do that.’ We always look back on things we shouldn’t have done. That’s one of those things he shouldn’t have done, and I told him, but he did it anyway.” Nicki then cleared the air, admitting that “Meek and Drake have moved on from that, we all moved on.”

Despite their rocky times, Nicki said Drake is a smart guy who knew she always had love for him throughout the feud. “Even when there were things happening and I couldn’t speak to him, he felt the love I’ll always have for him,” she recalled.

Nicki and Meek split in January 2017 after two years of dating. She revealed the news on Twitter, writing, “To confirm, yes I am single. I’m focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon.” Soon after the split she reunited with Lil Wayne and Drake for a studio session and a sweet photo, letting fans know all was well between “the BIG 3.”

Nicki recently took a hiatus from the spotlight, which began in December 2017. She revealed that she deleted all of her social media apps and changed her phone number. Nicki finally made her triumphant return to the music scene with this interview and the reveal of her new music.