Is This Nicki Minaj’s Rumored Original ‘Motorsport’ Verse? She Slams Cardi B: ‘Bitch, You My Son’

Did Nicki Minaj originally diss Cardi B in her original ‘Motorsport’ lyrics? Listen to the unedited verse here!

While there have been denials of beef between the two in the past, the alleged original lyrics to a Nicki Minaj verse in “Motorsport” has Nicki calling Cardi B, 25, a “bitch” and “my son.” In a tweet below, you can clearly hear Nicki rap the following about Cardi (and not Quavo): “If Cardi the QB, I’m Nick Lombardi / Pull up in the space coupe, I done linked with Marty / I can actually afford to get a pink Bugatti / Ayo Nick, didn’t you just do a hit with Gotti? / That too, but my n*ggas send hits like Gotti / It’s a wrap, like the things on the head of a Saudi / Bitch, you my son, go and sit on the potty.” If you’ll recall, Cardi previously told The Norte Show on Capital Xtra that Cardi’s original “Motorsport” lyrics were very different. Here’s what she said about it and Nicki during the awkward interview: “I spoke to her before, I saw her in person before. We spoke about things. I don’t like getting into detail… When I heard the track, her verse wasn’t finished. It was not the verse that is on right now.”

Nicki just told Zane Lowe that her lyrics on one of her new songs, “Chun Li”, were not about Cardi: “I ain’t never played a hoe position, I ain’t never had to strip to get the pole position,” Nicki sings. “You’re in no position to come for O’s position.” Nicki also mentioned about how she was let down by Cardi’s lack of appreciation for her inclusion in “Motorboat”: “And you [Cardi] still did interviews just to paint Nicki as the bad person. And play the victim. And that really, really hurt me because I really fully supported her [Cardi B]. And up until this recent interview she did [with Ebro Darden for Beats 1], I had never seen her show me genuine love in an interview. And I can only imagine how many girls wished they could’ve been on a song with Nicki Minaj.”

Well, if Cardi’s verse originally had her calling Cardi a “bitch,” it’s understandable that Cardi might not gush over Nicki in interviews. In response to the idea that she changed her verse, Nicki took to Twitter, writing, “How can you say someone changed their verse & forget to say Quavo TOLD me to remove my singing part (which I loved) & Atlantic told me to remove your name from my verse per your request? So how were those changes gonna happen if I didn’t ‘change’ my verse?” Well, if there wasn’t beef before between Cardi and Nicki, it seems there might be beef now.

akademiks Just Dropped The REAL Motorsport Nicki Minaj Verse pic.twitter.com/xbMyQr0jry — Stixx (@StixxMania) April 12, 2018

How can you say someone changed their verse & forget to say Quavo TOLD me to remove my singing part (which I loved) & Atlantic told me to remove your name from my verse per your request? So how were those changes gonna happen if I didn’t “change” my verse? 😩🤣 #NickiDay #ChunLi — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) April 12, 2018

We’ll keep you posted if Cardi responds to any of this.