HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview of the ‘Music City’ finale, and Jackson has some shocking news to break to Jessica — they can’t be friends! Watch now!

Jackson stops by Jessica’s house to talk in our EXCLUSIVE sneak peek. Jessica asks him whether or not he’s heard about New Year’s Eve. Karry’s got a gig and he wants Jessica to sing a few songs. Since they’ve been working together, Jessica thinks Jackson should sing a song with her. Jackson fumbles his words a little bit and finally reveals why he stopped by.

“You know this thing with Savanah, she’s very important to me. You’re very important to me as well,” Jackson tells Jessica. “You’ve really helped me out with music and our friendship does mean a lot to me.” Jessica wants to know where this is going. Jackson reveals that their friendship doesn’t make Savanah comfortable.

“I want to respect Savanah’s wishes, so I’m not going to be able to spend that much time with you going forward,” Jackson continues. Needless to say, Jessica is confused. “Are you saying that we can’t be friends anymore?” Jessica asks. Jackson replies, “Yeah.”

When she asks Jackson whether or not he’s going to give up music, he can’t give her a straight answer. “You have given me a huge foundation to help me to grow,” he says. She’s given him so much encouragement to pursue his music career, so this is a tough thing for him. “It’s not the easiest thing to tell you that I can’t see you anymore,” Jackson admits.

Jessica really doesn’t want Jackson to give up music. He’s got too much talent. This is definitely not what Jackson wants, but he’s got to put his relationship first. The Music City season 1 finale airs April 12 at 10 p.m. on CMT.