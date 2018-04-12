‘Music City’ Finale Recap: Jackson Makes A Big Decision He Quickly Comes To Regret

Jackson and Kerry have big decisions to make regarding the women in their lives on the season one finale of ‘Music City.’ Plus, things get heated at a New Year’s Eve bash. Here’s our recap!

It’s New Year’s Eve in Nashville on the season finale of Music City, but before the partying can start, Rachyl and Kerry Degman have some other issues to work out. She’s waiting to hear back about her LSAT scores, and wants to go to law school in California — super far from where Kerry’s based in Nashville. He’s torn because he obviously wants to be with his wife and their son when he’s not on the road, but feels like he’ll be missing out on the country music scene if he’s not living in Nashville.

Luckily, Kerry’s studio partner, Brooke Eden, is there with some good advice: Marriage is about compromise, and Kerry might just have to do that in this case.A push from Brooke seems to be just what Kerry needs, too. When he and Rachyl take a trip so she can visit Pepperdine University, he can tell how much she has fallen in love with the idea of being in California, and lets her know that he’s willing to relocate to support her dreams for once, if it comes down to that. Rachyl is touched and even gets emotional over her husband’s gesture.

Meanwhile, Jackson Boyd is forced to have a difficult conversation with his ex, Jessica Mack, after his new woman, Savana, gave him an ultimatum that he has to choose between them. Jackson breaks the news to Jessica that he can no longer be friends with her, and she’s visibly disappointed, especially when he lets her know that he might not continue pursuing music. Later, Jackson discusses the situation with his cousin, Alexandra Harper, and doesn’t seem all that confident in his choice to cut Jess out of his life — when Alex asks him if he thinks he made the right decision, his only response is, “I hope so.”

Still, Jackson attends the same New Year’s party that he knows Jessica is going to be at, and eventually, Savana shows up, too. To avoid drama with his girlfriend, Jackson turns down the opportunity to perform with Jessica at the event, which he comes to regret later in the evening. Then, to make matters worse, Savana catches him talking to Jessica about it, gets pissed, and storms off.

The finale concludes with a montage setting up what’s next for the cast: Kerry is approached by a man who wants to be his manager, Jessica hits the recording studio and ignores a call from Jackson and Rachyl gets a letter in the mail from Pepperdine…but we’re not let in on what it says. Talk about a cliffhanger!