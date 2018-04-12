Lucy Hale Dyes Hair Pink — See Her Major Makeover

Yasss, girl! Lucy Hale is now rocking rose gold hair and we love it! Click to see her wild new hair look!

Lucy Hale, 28, posted her makeover on Instagram on April 11, “Pink you very much 🌸 @kristin_ess used her Rose Gold Temporary Tint (available @target).” She revealed her secret! Her major makeover is thanks to a temporary hair spray, invented by her go-to stylist Kristin Ess. It’s only $12 at Target! This is the perfect look for a festival, or just to switch it up! Unlike most other hair colors, you spray this on DAMP hair, not dry hair. “The pink tone is most visible on pre-lightened/highlighted or blonde hair and washes out in 1 to 3 shampoos depending on the porosity of your hair,” Kristin says.

Pink hair is so trendy right now. Vanessa Hudgens rocked magenta hair this month, and Kim Kardashian had pink hair in February and March. Even Paris Jackson has pink streaks in her hair right now! Of course, other celebs have rocked pink in the past — Ashley Benson, Hailey Baldwin, and Kylie Jenner, just to name a few!

Kristin’s temporary tint is paraben-free, aluminum-free, so you can feel good about using it! Her entire line is amazing, and we love that it’s super affordable, and available at Target. I have blonde hair, so I love her The One Purple Shampoo and Conditioner, to help minimize brassiness. Of course, she has amazing products for all hair colors, too! Lucy has looked so pretty while promoting her movie Truth Or Dare, and we love seeing this adventurous side of her! See more hair makeovers of 2018 in the gallery.