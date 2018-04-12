Kylie Jenner Proves She’s The Ultimate MILF By Flaunting Her Butt & Pushing Stormi In Stroller

Kylie Jenner isn’t your average mom, she’s a cool mom! She took her baby Stormi Webster on a walk in a Fendi stroller, and the pic is to die for. Check it out here!

Kylie Jenner, 20, and Stormi Webster are mommy and me goals! The KUWTK star took to Instagram to share a sweet moment of herself taking her baby for a walk on April 12, but it’s far from the norm. Instead of sporting joggers or anything athletic for that matter, Kylie rocked a fitted Fendi mini dress with a fanny pack by the same designer to match. She looks incredible considering she just gave birth a little over a month ago, and we can’t take our eyes of her perfect rump. Her baby daddy Travis Scott, 25, is one lucky man. But, as much as we love Kylie’s ensemble, Stormi and her Fendi stroller stole the show! Check out the photo below!

It’s clear Stormi is a little fashionista in training, and we are so here for it! Kylie has really taken to parenting, and her and Travis seem as happy as ever. However, it wasn’t until Travis took Kylie and Stormi home to Texas to meet his family that he really realized how good he has it. “Seeing Stormi with his family was incredibly moving for Travis– especially watching his mom holding her granddaughter for the first time,” a source close to Travis shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. So cute, right? “It also makes Travis realize how blessed he is, and how grateful he should be for his beautiful perfect daughter, loving warm family, gorgeous girlfriend, and amazing career, life is truly good, and he’s feeling uncharacteristically humbled right now,” our source continued.

Unfortunately, Kylie’s sister Khloe Kardashian, 33, hasn’t had the same luck. As we previously told you, her baby daddy Tristan Thompson, 27, has been caught cheating with several women. And making matters worse, the news came just two days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter. Nevertheless we’re wishing Khloe the best during this difficult time, and we’re sure Kylie will be by her side every step of the way!