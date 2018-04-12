Khloe Kardashian Gives Birth & Fans Drag Tristan Thompson Over Cheating: This Is Her ‘Revenge Baby’

Khloe Kardashian’s given birth and fans couldn’t be happier! Actually, they couldn’t be shadier. In between congratulating her, they tore into Tristan Thompson, calling him ‘trash’ for cheating!

The Twittersphere is totally freaking out over the news of Khloe Kardashian, 33, giving birth to her and Tristan Thompson‘s, 26, first child together — and rightfully so! After all, Khloe is the third Kar-Jenner sister to welcome a baby this year, and she’s famously always wanted a child of her own. Their daughter arrived on April 12, according to TMZ, and so far, fans have not been able to keep their excitement to themselves. Actually, their joy is mixed with some saltiness, as they’re not thrilled that Tristan allegedly cheated on the pregnant KUWTK star. While many took to social media to congratulate Khloe, some tore into the two-timing baby daddy.

“The way Khloe timed this birth has me thinking she’s gone from Revenge Body to Revenge Baby,” one user tweeted. That’s pretty damn funny. “Congratulations on the baby, Khloe,” another one tweeted. “Your man is trash. Rest up, boo. We’re dragging him for you.” “All Khloe has wanted for so long is to have a baby and Tristan has tarnished the birth of her first child forever for her. I’m so sad for her.” Well, this is a time to be happy, as Khloe has just become a mommy!

Finally! After remaining out of the spotlight during the first few months of her pregnancy, Khloe finally confirmed she was expecting in December. And once the cat was out of the bag, the reality star loved showing off her baby bump and fierce maternity style. She also got super real with her fans over Twitter, sharing details about her pregnancy and even asking for advice. In fact, it was over social media Khloe revealed she had no stretch marks, but then learned she could get them AFTER giving birth!

Khloe Kardashian just gave birth to her baby and Tristan Thompson cheated on her a few days ago pic.twitter.com/vp64JnHfXk — Ampz uR (@RealAmpz) April 12, 2018

@khloekardashian oh my god congratulations to your beautiful beautiful baby girl 🍼 you are a wonderful mother and despite what’s going on with Tristan just focus on you and your daughter 💕💕😘😘🤗🤗👌👌😍😍 https://t.co/5BBBwW5yPr — Angela C Everhart 🐾 (@AngelaCEverhar3) April 12, 2018

the way Khloe timed this birth has me thinking she's gone from Revenge Body to Revenge Baby — molly (@mollypodlesny) April 12, 2018

Congratulations on the baby @khloekardashian ! Your man is trash rest up boo we’re dragging him for you. 😂 — ＤＥＡＶＥＮ ✖️ (@DeavensTooBuff) April 12, 2018

“Wait what! After pregnancy I can get stretch marks? Where on my boobs? This is craziness to me,” Khloe responded to a fan who said she got stretch marks from breastfeeding. Opening up even further, Khloe then confirmed that she did plan on breastfeeding her newborn — with or without the possibility of stretch marks. “I definitely want to breast-feed,” she wrote at the time. “So I hope I can. I have tiny boobies so maybe that works in my favor LOL either way I got to breast-feed that’s my goal at least.” We love how open Khloe is with her fans on Twitter! Obviously, they love it to, as they flooded the social media site with love after news of her baby’s birth. Congratulations!