Khloe Kardashian’s BFF Malika Went Off On Tristan ‘Solange In An Elevator’-Style In Delivery Room

Khloe Kardashian’s BFF Malika Haqq almost went after Tristan Thompson when he entered the delivery room! A Kardashian insider EXCLUSIVELY told HL who held Malika back!

Tristan Thompson, 27, almost got the same treatment Jay-Z, 48, received from Solange, 31, in that infamous elevator fight from Khloe Kardashian‘s bestie Malika Haqq, 35. A source close to the Kardashians EXCLUSIVELY gave us the deets about what almost went down when Tristan walked into the delivery room. “Malika was wholeheartedly against Tristan being in the delivery room,” our source said. “She’s fiercely protective of Khloe. Of course, she hates this guy with a passion. She tried to convince Khloe to ban him, but ultimately Khloe chose to give in and let him come. That was hard for Malika to stomach and apparently, when Tristan walked into the room, she freaked and was about to go off on him, like Solange in the elevator-style.”

However, thankfully Kim Kardashian, 37, was there to settle Malika down. “But Kim stepped in and diffused the moment,” our source went on to say. “Keeping things as calm as possible for Khloe and the baby was the priority. And of course, Malika is glad now that Kim calmed her down and held her back from making a scene. Still, it took every ounce of strength for Malika to be in the same room as Tristan and not say anything to him. She’s so furious for the way he hurt her friend. It sickens her.

We reported earlier how Khloe and Tristan welcomed their baby daughter on Apr. 12, and how the new mom reportedly allowed Tristan to be in the delivery room. According to TMZ, Khloe gave him permission to enter the room, despite the slew of cheating allegations made against him. We’ll keep you posted with anymore news of the drama surrounding Tristan’s alleged trysts.