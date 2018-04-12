Karrueche Tran Flaunts Insane Bikini Bod While Splashing Around With Victor Cruz At The Beach

Body goals! Karrueche Tran put her rock hard abs and perfect rump on full display while vacationing in Miami with beau Victor Cruz. See the hot pics here!

Karrueche Tran, 29, has us feeling like we need to take a trip to the gym! The gorgeous actress, who’s in Miami to film her show Claws, took a break from work to hit the beach with her NFL star boyfriend Victor Cruz, 31. There, Karrueche showed off her incredible figure in a stringy pink two-piece bikini, and we can’t get over how insanely toned her stomach is. What is her fitness routine?! She pulled the effortless look together with a messy bun and simple jewelry. Victor, who also has a hot bod, looked just as good in red and black trunks. Can we say couple goals?!

The sexy pair officially started dating back in 2017, and appear to still be going strong. On the beach, they were photographed holding hands, laughing, and even splashing each other in the water! So cute, right? No wonder Karrueche’s ex-boyfriend Chris Brown, 28, gave his stamp of approval. If you recall, Breezy took to Instagram to comment “they look really good together,” underneath a photo of Karrueche and Victor back in March. It was pretty big of Chris especially since he and Karrueche haven’t been on the best terms since their nasty split in 2015.

For those of you who don’t know, Chris and Karrueche were off and on for quite some time until Karrueche finally called it quits after the “With You” singer cheated and got Nia Guzman Amey pregnant with his daughter Royalty. Nevertheless, we’re glad to see Karrueche has found love again! We couldn’t be happier for her, and we wish her and Victor the best. Take a look at the hot photos above!