Kardashian Family ‘Cold As Ice’ Toward Tristan Thompson During Khloe’s Tense Delivery

The Kardashians did not give Tristan Thompson a warm reception in the delivery room! A source close to the family EXCLUSIVELY told HL how they reacted to Tristan’s arrival!

The Kardashians had no love to show for Tristan Thompson, 27, during Khloe Kardashian‘s delivery amid his cheating scandal. A source close to the Kardashians EXCLUSIVELY gave us the deets on how you could cut the tension in the hospital delivery room with a knife… or a scalpel (since that’s probably more appropriate). “Kris, Kim and the rest of the Kardashian family were cold as ice toward Tristan during the tense birth of his daughter with Khloe,” our source said. “Kim could not even look at the cheater after saying hello. Neither Kim nor Kourtney said much of anything to Tristan. The tension at the hospital and in the delivery room was high. It was not a comfortable place to be, especially when Tristan was present.”

When it comes down to it, the family struggled to keep it civil with Tristan. “It was painfully awkward as Khloe’s family ignored the elephant in the room,” our source added. “As for Kris and Kourtney, their brief smiles were replaced by blank stares any time they glanced at Tristan. It was a happy scene turned a bit sad.”

However, there was one Kardashian who surprisingly didn’t give Tristan any blank stares or cold shoulders. “Khloe was a little more receptive to Tristan,” our source went on to say. “She was crying during the birth and at times, allowed Tristan to hold her hand as she pushed their baby into the world. Khloe was an emotional wreck during labor and she was too focused on giving birth to think about all the drama in her relationship with Tristan.” We’ll keep you posted as we learn more about the delivery room drama.