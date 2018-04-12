‘Teen Mom’ Kailyn Lowry Slams Tristan Thompson For Cheating On Khloe K. With ‘Hoes’

Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal shocked everyone, including Kailyn Lowry! The ‘Teen Mom’ star is the latest celeb to weigh in on the NBA player’s alleged infidelity. See her reaction here!

Everyone and their mother has an opinion on Tristan Thompson allegedly cheating on Khloe Kardashian, and Kailyn Lowry is no exception. The Teen Mom 2 star took to Twitter to “rant” about people who cheat on their partners, and based on the timing it seems to be a direct response to the news that the NBA player allegedly cheated on his pregnant girlfriend. “Nobody our age values keeping their relationship or families together. Everyone has their eyes open for the next best person,” Kailyn tweeted. “Instead of working on building the fam, people would rather have hoes. Rant over.”

Kailyn joins the likes of Amber Rose, Khadijah Haqq McCray, and even Tristan’s other baby mama Jordan Craig, who have all seemingly commented on the allegations via social media. The first to comment was Amber, who put her issues with Khloe aside to show support to the expectant mother. “I know we’ve had our differences in the past but my heart is broken for you sis smh no one deserves to feel that pain especially during such a sensitive time,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “God bless you and your baby.” The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s bestie Khadijah, whose twin sister is Malika Haqq, also threw shade by posting a message on Instagram that said, “the best thing a father can do for his children is to love their mother.”

Jordan, who is the mother of the basketball player’s first child, 15-month-old Prince Oliver, posted her own message to Instagram on April 10. “If you respect yourself and you respect others, you would never make light of the misfortune of anyone, nor would you feel indemnified when it comes at the expense of others,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “Wishing peace for everyone.”

ICYMI, photos and videos from a New York City club on April 7 leaked that showed the Cleveland Cavaliers player getting close to a woman, now identified as Lani Blair. He was later photographed entering his hotel with Blair. Then, a different video was published by TMZ which showed Tristan kissing and motor-boating the breasts of two women in Washington D.C. back in Oct. 2017, about a week before he and his pregnant girlfriend found out the sex of their child. Both Khloe and Tristan have yet to address the allegations directly.