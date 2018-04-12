Justin Bieber & Baskin Champion Hit SoulCycle Looking Cozy As Rumors Swirl He’s Over Selena

Justin Bieber and his rumored new flame, Baskin Champion got their fitness on together at SoulCycle in Beverly Hills and we have the cute photos! And, JB can’t get that smile off his face…

It looks like Justin Bieber, 24, has moved on from Selena Gomez, 25… for now, at least. The singer was all smiles while out in Beverly Hills catching a workout class with his rumored new beau, Baskin Champion on April 12. The two apparent lovebirds met up at SoulCycle, where they both rocked baseball caps and causal and grey hooded sweatshirts. It looks like the singer and the model were working on their summer bods, and what better way to do it than with a partner, right? You know what they say — Couples that work out together, stay together. Check out the photos below!

Bieber and Champion’s workout meeting came after she was photographed arriving at his LA home on Wednesday, April 11. And, Champion already knew her way in since she’s been there before. As previously reported, the young model was spotted getting cozy with Bieber when the two attended the same concert back in March 2018. She was later photographed arriving at his house after the show.

Many fans thought the two were just friends after realizing that she is the sister or Bieber’s best friend’s girlfriend. Baskin’s sister, Abby Champion, is in a serious relationship with Patrick Schwarzenegger, 24, who’ve been dating for years. Nonetheless, Bieber continues to spend time with Baskin alone, stirring up those romance rumors.

As you may know, Bieber and Selena Gomez rekindled their on-and-off, years-long romance back in October 2017, after she split from The Weeknd, 28. The two were going strong until they decided to take a break in March 2017, right around Bieber’s 24th birthday [March 1]. However, that break seems like it’s permanent these days. We’ll have to wait and see!

Meanwhile, Sel has been hard at work on many of her acting projects including her very own franchise, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, which she stepped out to promote on April 11.