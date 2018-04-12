This ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Admits To Making ‘Like A Million’ Sex Tapes — Can You Guess Who It Is?

OMG! The cast of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ is spilling the beans — including who has sex tapes! Take a look!

Are you loving Jersey Shore: Family Vacation as much as us?! Of course you are! And you’ll be happy to know that several members of the cast decided to play a game of “Never Have I Ever” for your viewing pleasure! It’s loaded with several incredible moments but the real highlight has to be when a certain someone admits to getting busy on camera — a whole lot! When posed the question: “Never have I ever had a sex tape,” all 3 of the guys in attendance, including Pauly D, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Vinny Guadagnino, all took a drink! When Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi freaks at their response to the question, Vinny decides to clarify.

“I mean, there [are] like a million on my phone,” the 30-year-old explained, via Us Weekly. “They’re not out there!” Pauly also admits that he too has “tons” of videos of himself getting intimate with women. “Everybody we hooked with on the show is a sex tape. So where is that vault? There’s like a vault,” he added. “There [are] cameras everywhere.”

“When we used to have sex they used to put a GoPro on our head,” Guadagnino added, clearly joking. “They put it on the girl’s head. They [were] like, ‘Hey, when you walk in you got to sign this paper and wear this GoPro.'”

Another amazing moment was Pauly’s reaction to this question: “Never have I ever joined the Mile High Club.” This genuinely stumped Vinny. “How do you do it? Where?” he asked the DJ. “First class – you have your own pod,” the 37-year-old explained. “The chick comes over to you, and you act like you’re cuddling …with a blanket. Nobody even knows. Gotta be quiet though!” We’d imagine so!