Jamie Lynn Spears Gives Birth: Star Welcomes Baby #2, 1st With Husband — It’s A Girl

Jamie Lynn Spears has another bundle of joy in her life! The star has officially given birth to her 2nd baby, and you can bet she & her hubby are feeling beyond blessed!

Jamie Lynn Spears, 27, is now a proud mama of two! After giving birth to her first child, daughter Maddie Aldridge, 9, back in 2008, Jamie and her husband, Jamie Watson, 46, have given Maddie a sibling at last! Jamie welcomed her precious bundle of joy on April 11, according to People magazine, and we can only imagine how thrilled the family must be. After all, Jamie has previously expressed just how “happy” she is about expanding her family “FINALLY.” Click here to see adorable pics of Jamie’s daughter Maddie.

The singer and her hubby welcomed a daughter, Ivey Joan Watson, on Wednesday, April 11, at 10:02 a.m. “We are beyond excited to welcome this beautiful baby girl to our family!” Jamie told the mag, adding of Ivey’s name, “Her middle name, Joan, is to honor my Aunt Sandra, who passed away 10 years ago from ovarian cancer. She was the most graceful woman I’ve ever known.” Baby Ivey was born in Covington, Louisiana, weighing 7 lbs., 8 oz. She measured 19½ inches in length.

Jamie Lynn and Jamie announced back in December that they were expecting their first child together. Taking to Instagram on Christmas Eve, the Zoey 101 alum wrote, “Looks like we are starting off 2018 with another big milestone…sooo happy to announce that Maddie is FINALLY going to be a big sister👶🏼.” Her lengthy message was accompanied by a sweet photo of her sporting a large baby bump and holding hands with Maddie and her husband. “2017 was filled with some of the biggest challenges of my life, as well as some of the biggest blessings, so I made a choice to lay low this year to focus on truly becoming my best self as a person and as an artist,” the new mom added.

After the initial reveal, Jamie continued to lay relatively low throughout her pregnancy. We can’t blame her for wanting that special quiet time with her family though. After all, she nearly lost her daughter last year in a horrific ATV accident. Maddie, who was 8 at the time, was driving a Polaris vehicle near their Louisiana home on Feb. 5, 2017. She swerved to avoid a drainage ditch and ended up flipping the ATV into a pond. The youngster was then trapped underwater for several minutes as Jamie Lynn and Jamie struggled to free her from the vehicle’s netting.

Once paramedics arrived, Maddie was freed and quickly airlifted to the Children’s Hospital of New Orleans. While the child remained unconscious for multiple days, she made a miraculous recovery and was released from the hospital on Feb. 10. After an emotional year and a half, we can only imagine what a blessing this new baby must be for the entire Spears family! Congrats again, Jamie and Jamie!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you excited Maddie finally has a sibling? Congratulate Jamie and Jamie on their new addition below!